Punjab | Sitting, former councillors of Ludhiana MC join AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a boost on Friday when some sitting and former councillors of the Ludhiana municipal corporation joined the party from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were inducted by cabinet minister Lalchand Kataruchak here in the presence of party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and MLA Gurpreet Gogi. Those who joined included sitting councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam and former councillors Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, Satwinder Singh Jabddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu.