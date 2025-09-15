Punjab: Son of SAD leader Kaypee dies in Jalandhar mishap

The 36-year-old son of three-time former MLA and SAD leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee was killed in a pile-up involving four cars on Saturday night. Richi Kaypee, who was in his Toyota Fortuner (PB-08AT- 0001), died on the spot in the posh Model Town market area. Two persons sustained injuries. They have been under medical observation. The incident, which occurred around 11pm, was captured by CCTV cameras installed in one of the residences near the site. Richi Kaypee

The police have taken possession of the whole footage in which a speeding Hyundai Creta car could be seen hitting Richi’s fortuner following which the victim lost control over wheels and his SUV rammed into a Grand Vitara car that further hit another stationary car. The Creta driver managed to flee from the spot along with his vehicle.

Richi suffered serious spine and neck injuries and was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that all eight airbags of the SUV opened.

Deputy commissioner of police Naresh Dogra said a couple travelling in a Grand Vitara car also received severe injuries and were under medical observation. “On the basis of the CCTV footage, a case has been registered against the unidentified Creta driver under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann condoled Richi’s death. “We express our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Mann said in a post on X.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was “deeply saddened” over Richi Kaypee’s death.

Mohinder Kaypee had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal before the 2024 general elections. He remained associated with the Congress and remained the state president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).