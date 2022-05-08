Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry

The exhibition in Ludhiana was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry
Sandhwan said, “I think Indian textile technology is one of the best in the world,” adding that not only in India, but Indian textile is popular all over the world and a large part of it is exported to foreign countries from Ludhiana city alone (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 08, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers ’Stitches and Hues’ held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday.

The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion.

Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry. “But the development of this sector cannot always be measured in terms of great leaps of innovation, sometimes small innovations also contribute to a big change. So, it is important to keep striving,” he said.

He said, “I think Indian textile technology is one of the best in the world,” adding that not only in India, but Indian textile is popular all over the world and a large part of it is exported to foreign countries from Ludhiana city alone.

