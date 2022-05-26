Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence.

Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila’s parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga.

Praising Dhruv, the minister said he not only made Punjabis proud, but has also brought laurels to the country with his historic victory in Thomas Cup.

“Dhruv is now an inspiration for the budding players in the country. Since it is a huge achievement, CM Mann will personally meet our champion and honour him soon,” said Hayer.

Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.

‘Sport policy will be revamped’

Coming down heavy on the former state governments, Hayer accused them of ignoring the achievements of the players in the state. He added that the existing sports policy has several flaws, due to which state is lagging in sports at the national level.

“Punjab used to be at the top in sports but now it is much behind other states due to the sports policy and no support to the players in the state. Giving cash prizes to winners of international tournaments such as Thomas Cup and others is sadly not part of our existing sports policy but soon, the sports policy would be amended and all flaws would be fixed”, he claimed.