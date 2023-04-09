Ludhiana: Over 700 athletes participate in centre for excellence trials

As many as 700 athletes participated in trials held for the selection of players for the centre for excellence under the Punjab State Institute of Sports.

Aspiring sportsperson during centre for excellence trials at Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trials for athletics and weightlifting were held at Guru Nanak Stadium while the trials for different events of boxing were held at Malerkotla road, Khanna. District sports officer Ravinder Singh said the players will be selected for different sporting events in U-14, U-17 and U-19(girls and boys).

Giving out details, the district sports officer said the trials of gymnastics and basketball were held at Guru Nanak stadium while the trials for hockey, handball, swimming, and cycling were held at Punjab Agriculture University.

The trials for judo were held at the multipurpose hall of the Punjab sports department while the trials for volleyball took place at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON