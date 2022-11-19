Punjab State Special Olympics: Over 600 players to participate today

Players from as many as 45 schools participated on the second day of the Punjab State Special Olympics being held at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, here. Over 600 specially-abled players will participate on the third day.

In 25m run event, Mohit from Ludhiana bagged the first position, while Abhijot from Ludhiana stood first in 25m walk. While Anhad obtained the first position in 100m run, Kulwinder from Nabha clinched the winning trophy in 200m run. Amritpal from Tarantaran obtained the first position in 100m walk. In bocce competition for women, Nirdosh Special School secured the first position.

Winners of the walk competition during the medal ceremony. (HT)

The three-day event was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora on November 18.