Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab student dies after stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help
chandigarh news

Punjab student dies after stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help

Family based in Barnala and Punjab government seek Centre’s help to bring back the student’s stranded father along with his mortal remains from Ukraine
Chandan Jindal from Punjab was a fourth-year medical student in Ukraine.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Barnala

A 22-year-old student from Barnala in Punjab, who was hospitalised after suffering a stroke in Ukraine last month, died on Wednesday. The family has sought the Centre’s help to bring back his mortal remains from the war-torn country.

Chandan Jindal, 22, was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya town. According to his mother Kiran Jindal, Chandan was admitted to a local hospital after suffering an ischemic stroke due to a blood clot a month ago. He breathed his last earlier in the day. His father, Shishan Kumar, who had gone to Ukraine on February 7 to attend to his ailing son, is also stranded there.

Kiran, in a letter to minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, stated that her husband is trying to reach the Romanian border with their son’s mortal remains. “He requires help to bring back the body, as he doesn’t understand the local language,” wrote Kiran, while seeking assistance from the Government of India.

RELATED STORIES

The Punjab chief secretary has also taken up the matter with the ministry to make arrangements to bring back the body as well as the father, who is a retired government employee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

A principal correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP