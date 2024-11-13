Punjab: Sukhbir urges Akal Takht to pronounce punishment soon

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday approached the Akal Takht and made a fresh appeal to jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to convene a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) soon to pronounce tankhah (religious punishment) to him, citing that it had been two and a half months since he was declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest Sikh temporal seat for mistakes committed by the SAD and its government from 2007-17 on the complaint of rebel Akali leaders. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal carrying the letter to be submitted to the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Accompanied by SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, leaders Parambans Singh Romana, Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, Sukhbir paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and handed over his letter of appeal at the Akal Takht secretariat in the complex. In the absence of Giani Raghbir Singh, the letter was received by the secretariat staff.

“It’s been two and half months since I was declared tankhaiya. I request the Singh Sahiban to issue the edict soon. I’ll obey it as a Sikh and as the SAD president. I have political and personal responsibilities,” Sukhbir told the media later.

When Sukhbir was sitting at the secretariat to submit the letter, his chair broke, resulting in a hairline fracture in his right foot. He was immediately taken to Guru Ramdas Medical College in Amritsar. “Nothing to worry. With the blessings of Guru Sahib, he is absolutely fine and started for his next destination immediately after treatment at the hospital,” Cheema said.

SAD skips byelections, eyes civic polls

The SAD spokesperson said, “Elections to the municipal corporations and other local bodies are about to be announced in Punjab. So, a fresh appeal has been made to the Akal Takht Sahib.”

In his latest letter, Sukhbir said, “The complaint by the rebel leaders is part of a false propaganda against the party to defame it in religious, social and political spheres. The allegations are baseless and politically motivated. Surprisingly, those who levelled the allegations enjoyed key posts in the party and the the government.”

“After this complaint, I sent my clarification on July 24, in which I, being party president, tendered unconditional apology without any argument in the greater interest of Punjab and the Panth, though the decisions during that period were taken jointly by the party and government. I took responsibility for all mistakes before the Akal Takht. On August 30, I was declared tankhaiya. The next day, I appeared at Akal Takht Sahib and requested the Singh Sahiban to pronounce tankhah,” he said.

“I was told that the matter would be discussed at the meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban. According to Akal Takht order, I stayed away from public events. On October 17, the SAD leaders’ delegation approached the Akal Takht jathedar, requesting him to take a decision soon. On October 22, the party leadership again met him with the appeal to allow me to campaign for SAD candidates in the four assembly bypolls in Punjab. The SAD wanted to contest the November 20 byelections. Our not contesting the bypolls has damaged Punjab and the Panth but we went by the will of Akal Purakh to uphold the respect and maryada of Panthic institutions,” the letter said.

“However, today the Sikh Panth and Punjab are facing big challenges. I’m not able to help despite wanting to. This situation is affecting the working of the party of the Panth and Punjab. So, I request you once again to issue a decree for me, which I am committed to complying,” he added.

Decision after another meeting

A few days ago, Akal Takht conducted a meeting with the Sikh scholars to discuss the issue of Sukhbir and took their suggestions. Giani Raghbir Singh had said another meeting will also be conducted in coming days of representatives of various Sikh organisations and sects to discuss the issue before taking final decision regarding Sukhbir and the SAD.

The mistakes cited by the rebel leaders included the revocation of the blasphemy case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for imitating Guru Gobind Singh in 2007; the failure to punish perpetrators of the Bargari sacrilege and police officials for the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents; allowing the appointment of controversial IPS officer Sumedh Singh Saini as the Punjab DGP besides giving Farzana Alam, the wife of controversial police officer Izhar Alam, the party ticket in the 2012 assembly elections and appointing her chief parliamentary secretary; and lastly, failing to deliver justice to victims in fake encounter cases.