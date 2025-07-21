Punjab: Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa is SAD’s pick for Tarn Taran bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa as the party candidate for the forthcoming by-election from the Tarn Taran assembly constituency. Sukhbir, who addressed a rally at Chabhal village, also made her halqa in-charge of the constituency. Senior party leader Gulzar Singh Ranike has been made in-charge for the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally at Chabal village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT photo)

The SAD president said the event set the tone for SAD’s victory in the forthcoming by-election. Randhawa, who heads a local civil society group, Azad, joined the Akali Dal along with 43 sitting sarpanches, eight municipal councillors and dozens of former sarpanches and other leaders.

The 60-year-old, who retired as principal of a government school, said the Azad group had taken the decision in the interest of the constituency as well as the community and the state.

Sukhbir appealed to Punjabis to unite under the party flag to counter “outside” forces. He accused the AAP national convener of acting like the de facto chief minister of the state. The SAD president also said that the previous Congress government merely played politics instead of punishing those behind sacrilege.

The schedule of the bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of ruling party’s MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal last month, is yet to be announced.