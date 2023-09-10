Punjab: Targeted by govt agencies for disputed quality of fortified rice kernels: Millers

Ahead of the kharif marketing season, rice millers on Saturday said they would not hesitate to take the decision to stop fortifying rice kernels (FRK) from this year due to the “anti-miller policy of the central government”.

Ahead of the kharif marketing season, Punjab rice millers on Saturday said they would not hesitate to take the decision to stop fortifying rice kernels (FRK) from this year due to the "anti-miller policy of the central government". (Getty Images/ Representational image)

After a meeting in Bathinda, leaders of the Punjab Rice Millers Association alleged that they were targeted by government agencies for the disputed quality of FRK processed in the state as it would put an unfair financial burden on the millers.

Association president Tarsem Saini said the millers source fortification material from the agencies prescribed by the government and the former cannot be held responsible if the nutritious value is not as per the requirements.

“We have called a national meeting in Guwahati soon to take a future course of action against the action taken by the Food Corporation of India. If the government does not listen to our grievances, we may stop the process of fortifying rice grains,” said Saini.

Rice is fortified by adding a micronutrient powder that sticks to grains in layers with a vitamin and mineral mix in the form of a coating.

FRKs blended with custom-milled rice (CMR) in a specific ratio are supplied for public distribution as part of the Centre’s plan to tackle malnutrition and reduce nutrient deficiency.

Saini said rice fortification was started in 2021 as a pilot project, and Punjab produced 80 lakh tonnes last year.

The association urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to relax norms for upcoming about 400 rice shellers to start operations from this season.

“Nearly 600 entrepreneurs invested to set up rice shellers in different parts of the state but installation of machineries and attaining power connections were delayed due to flooding. The state government should take an empathetic view of the ground reality and ensure no objection to those who failed to meet the deadline of September 1,” he added.

