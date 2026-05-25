In a push to conserve groundwater and promote sustainable paddy cultivation, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday said the state has set a target of bringing 5 lakh acres under the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique during the 2026-27 kharif season, with a budgetary provision of ₹40 crore.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urged farmers to adopt the water-saving DSR technique and register early to avail the incentive, adding that the online DSR registration portal is already operational.

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The minister said 23,410 farmers adopted the DSR technique during the 2025 kharif season, covering 2,35,899 acres under direct paddy sowing. The state government has disbursed over ₹35.38 crore as financial assistance at the rate of ₹1,500 per acre directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

Calling it a “farmer-led revolution in water conservation”, Khudian said the response received during 2025-26 has laid a strong foundation for expanding the initiative further.

“With a ₹40-crore outlay and a target of 5 lakh acres for 2026-27, we are scaling up our commitment to save precious groundwater,” he said.

The minister urged farmers to adopt the water-saving DSR technique and register early to avail the incentive, adding that the online DSR registration portal is already operational.

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{{^usCountry}} Khudian said the DSR method eliminates puddling and nursery transplantation, helping reduce irrigation water use by 15-20% while significantly lowering labour costs. He said the technique is a crucial intervention in Punjab’s strategy to check the declining groundwater table while balancing ecological concerns with economic incentives for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khudian said the DSR method eliminates puddling and nursery transplantation, helping reduce irrigation water use by 15-20% while significantly lowering labour costs. He said the technique is a crucial intervention in Punjab’s strategy to check the declining groundwater table while balancing ecological concerns with economic incentives for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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