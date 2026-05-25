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Punjab targets 5 lakh acres under DSR; 1,500 per acre incentive via online portal

Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said 23,410 farmers adopted the DSR technique during the 2025 kharif season, covering 2,35,899 acres under direct paddy sowing.

Published on: May 25, 2026 07:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a push to conserve groundwater and promote sustainable paddy cultivation, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday said the state has set a target of bringing 5 lakh acres under the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique during the 2026-27 kharif season, with a budgetary provision of 40 crore.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urged farmers to adopt the water-saving DSR technique and register early to avail the incentive, adding that the online DSR registration portal is already operational.
Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian urged farmers to adopt the water-saving DSR technique and register early to avail the incentive, adding that the online DSR registration portal is already operational.

The minister said 23,410 farmers adopted the DSR technique during the 2025 kharif season, covering 2,35,899 acres under direct paddy sowing. The state government has disbursed over 35.38 crore as financial assistance at the rate of 1,500 per acre directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

Calling it a “farmer-led revolution in water conservation”, Khudian said the response received during 2025-26 has laid a strong foundation for expanding the initiative further.

“With a 40-crore outlay and a target of 5 lakh acres for 2026-27, we are scaling up our commitment to save precious groundwater,” he said.

The minister urged farmers to adopt the water-saving DSR technique and register early to avail the incentive, adding that the online DSR registration portal is already operational.

 
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