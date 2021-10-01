Punjab: Three booked for illegally stocking paddy at Kapurthala mill

Three people, including a rice sheller owner, were booked for allegedly illegally stocking over 5,000 quintals of paddy brought from other states in Kapurthala on Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Devki Nandan Aggarwal, Sameer Aggarwal and Krishan Kumar, all belonging to Kapurthala.

During a raid at Gopal Rice Mill, owned by Krishan Kumar, teams of the central vigilance committee of the Punjab food and civil supplies department recovered nearly 5,362 quintals of paddy, meant for public distribution system in other states. The teams also recovered nearly 4,800 bags, with stamps of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to the FIR, the trio prepared bogus bills of three firms and brought paddy stock from other states, which was kept at Gopal Rice Mill. Police said they planned to sell the paddy stock purchased on lower prices during the upcoming procurement and earn a huge profit.

They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

MORE PUNJAB NEWS IN BRIEFS

Northern Railways launches AC cargo train

The Northern Railways on Friday operated its first air-conditioned parcel express train from Sahnewal in Ludhiana to Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru. Comprising 20 AC coaches, the train is carrying refrigerated cargo, including edible snacks and sauces, weighing 121 tonnes, said Ashutosh Gangal, general manager, Northern Railways.

Awareness campaign on legal services

Punjab State Legal Services Authority will conduct a campaign from October 2 to November 14 to make people living in rural, tribal and remote areas aware about availability of free legal services, and their legal rights and entitlements guaranteed under the Constitution and other welfare legislations. As part of the launch of the six-week drive, legal aid volunteers will organise ‘Prabhat Pheri’ on Gandhi Jayanti.

Focus on job creation, not freebies: PYC

Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Friday sought fresh impetus to high education and employment generation in the state instead of freebies and doles. Dhillon said that where other parties were promising freebies, it was highly crucial to work for job creation and lifting the economic status of people of the state. He also expressed concern over the state of higher education, comparing the number of colleges and lecturers with neighbouring states.

‘Ensure proper implementation of RTI Act’

State RTI commissioner Kushwant Singh on Friday directed officials of various departments to ensure proper implementation of Right to Information Act in their respective offices so the applicants do not face any hardship. Chairing a district-level meeting, the commissioner said that suo motu declaration of information was the need of the hour, thus every department should declare certain information on their websites including the names and address of Public Information Officers and their appellant authorities.