Punjab finance department gives nod to double ‘war jagir’

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said Punjab Government has decided to double the ‘war jagir’ from existing ₹10,000 per annum to ₹20,000 per annum under the Punjab War Awards Act-1948.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File photo)

Revealing this, Cheema said after June 2013, no increase was made in war jagir. He said the amount of ₹10,000 being awarded annually is insignificant under the current level of inflation and it is the duty of the government to increase the war jagir for the parents of the heroes of the country.

Residents of Punjab whose only son or two to three sons served in the Indian Army during World War II, national emergency during Sino-India War in 1962 and during India-Pakistan War in 1971, are being awarded an annual war jagir by the state government as an honour.

Cheema further added that the proposal sent by the defence services welfare department in this regard has been approved by the finance department. He said the state government is indebted to those parents who encouraged their sons to join army for safeguarding the country during national crises.

