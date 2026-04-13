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Punjab to expand rural healthcare with 1,100 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics

State health minister Dr Balbir Singh said they were planning to open up to 1,100 pind clinics in the first phase and then extend them to 2,500 to cover all 12,500 villages of Punjab

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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With only 16% of Punjab’s villages currently covered by the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state government is planning to expand rural healthcare access by rolling out around 1,100 “Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics”.

Health officials said these pind clinics will be set up at accessible locations based on population density, existing healthcare infrastructure and community needs. (HT File Photo)

State health minister Dr Balbir Singh said they were planning to open up to 1,100 pind clinics in the first phase and then extend them to 2,500 to cover all 12,500 villages of Punjab. The existing 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics cater to around 2,000 villages, accounting for just 16% of the total in the state.

“The pind clinics are aimed at providing affordable, accessible and quality primary healthcare services to underserved villages. These clinics will serve as the first interface of contact for individuals seeking medical treatment,” said Dr Balbir.

Bringing care closer

Health officials said these pind clinics will be set up at accessible locations based on population density, existing healthcare infrastructure and community needs.

Explaining the clinics’ functioning, officials said one team comprising an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM)/staff nurse and a pharmacist will cover two clinics daily.

“Apart from reducing burden on the secondary healthcare system, these clinics will also carry out various community engagement activities such as campaigns, public health day-related tasks, health scheme awareness programmes and other initiatives in alignment with the state government’s public health efforts,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Dr Jasbir Aulakh, member, Indian Doctors’ for Peace and Development, a voluntary organisation, criticised the government’s move, saying, “The government should first review the existing model of telemedicine in district hospitals and ayushman kendras, and fill the vacant posts. It should also take over the health facilities of the rural department.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to expand rural healthcare with 1,100 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to expand rural healthcare with 1,100 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics
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