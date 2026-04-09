Punjab to extend young entrepreneurs programme to Classes 9, 10

The Punjab government, which introduced entrepreneurship as a graded subject for classes 11 and 12 students, is now expanding the programme to classes 9 and 10 in government schools across the state. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that Punjab has taken a decisive step to strengthen entrepreneurship education by making it compulsory for students in Classes 11 and 12.

The initiative aims to equip students with skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and initiative alongside academic learning. Building on the momentum of its ongoing entrepreneurship education efforts in schools, the state has renewed its collaboration with Udhyam Learning Foundation, following the completion of an initial three-year engagement, through a further three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen programme delivery across Classes 9 to 12.

The programme will be implemented in all government senior secondary schools and Punjab School Education Board-affiliated institutions, reaching over 6.4 lakh students across the state, with a focus on enabling students to apply concepts in ways relevant to their lives and communities. Since the launch of the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Programme (PYEP) in 2022 and the introduction of entrepreneurship as a compulsory subject for Classes 11 and 12 in 2025, schools have witnessed strong student participation and engagement with idea-driven learning.

Mekin Maheshwari, CEO and co-founder, Udhyam Learning Foundation, said students identify local problems, build and test solutions, and present their ideas, with several initiatives evolving into small-scale ventures and community-focused projects. “At the classroom level, the focus is on learning by doing. Students follow structured learning journeys that go beyond theory – they identify problems, develop ideas, test solutions, and reflect on outcomes,” he added.

The approach is designed to build initiative, decision-making ability, and a sense of ownership among students, ensuring that entrepreneurship is experienced as a regular part of schooling rather than an additional requirement. Udhyam is working in 3,700 schools in the state. In classes 9 and 10, the subject will be mandatory, but not graded.

‘65k students to get seed funding this year’

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that Punjab has taken a decisive step to strengthen entrepreneurship education by making it compulsory for students in Classes 11 and 12. “Building on efforts like the Business Blasters programme, where over 50,000 students received seed funding last year, and 65,000 students will be supported this year, we are creating structured opportunities for students to experiment and learn by doing. The larger goal is to ensure that when students leave school, they do so with the confidence and mindset to create opportunities, not just seek them,” he added in a statement. Udhyam Learning Foundation, which has enabled entrepreneurship education across 12 states, supports the state in strengthening curriculum delivery, building teacher capacity, and designing classroom interventions that create structured opportunities for students to engage with real-world contexts, develop ideas, and take initiative as part of their everyday learning.