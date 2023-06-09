Punjab to form policy to prevent abuse of women abroad

The state government will soon formulate a policy to prevent the incidents of harassment of women by agents, employers and NRI husbands, said social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur.

The minister said Punjab government was ensuring to protect rights of the women of Punjab who are willing to go abroad, settle there or have returned (Representational Photo)

The state government is taking serious note of the harassment being meted out to women of Punjab on the pretext of settling them abroad, she said. The minister said that Punjab government was ensuring to protect rights of the women of Punjab who are willing to go abroad, settle there or have returned.

In this regard, the state government is holding discussions with such women who have suffered different kinds of abuse. The interactions will take place in Jalandhar on June 11 and spearheaded by the minister for formulating a state-level policy to prevent exploitation of women.

She said that a discussion will be being organised from 11am to 1pm on June 11 at the office of the deputy commissioner, Jalandhar, to listen to the plight of the women and their suggestions will help to form this policy.

The minister said that they have received reports that some agents were harassing the women of the state in various ways by promising them jobs and making false statements with the intention of sending them abroad illegally. In order to control this situation, the Punjab government is trying to prepare a state-level policy. The minister explained that such incidents related to exploitation of women are being reported from USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, middle-eastern countries like Kuwait, Dubai and Oman.

