Punjab will have Haryana-style of good governance if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the border state, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meeting representatives of Punjab’s Dhank community in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

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The chief minister, during a meeting with a delegation of the Dhanak community from Punjab, said that deprived sections will be provided all the facilities such as plots, houses, education, scholarships and healthcare on the lines of what Haryana is giving.

Meeting a delegation at his official residence, late on Wednesday evening, Saini also accepted an invitation to attend a function to be organised by the Deprived Scheduled Caste (DSC) community in Punjab on June 30 to mark Sant Kabir Das’s birth anniversary.

Satish Khundia, president of the Dhanak community, apprised the chief minister of the issues being faced by the community and said that educated youth are not getting employment.

“Even though 34 out of the 117 assembly seats and four out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab are associated with the DSC community, their participation in politics remains negligible. While the DSC community has made significant progress in Haryana, its condition hasn’t improved in Punjab,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a jibe at the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party formed the government with ‘false promises.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a jibe at the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party formed the government with ‘false promises.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Neither Congress nor the present Aam Aadmi Party government focused on Punjab’s development. These parties had only ruled over people and never served them,” Saini alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Neither Congress nor the present Aam Aadmi Party government focused on Punjab’s development. These parties had only ruled over people and never served them,” Saini alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said children from deprived sections are being provided free education and scholarships in Haryana, while girls are given free education up to the postgraduate level and free bus travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said children from deprived sections are being provided free education and scholarships in Haryana, while girls are given free education up to the postgraduate level and free bus travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that while tall claims are being made in Punjab, there is little work on the ground. “Punjab government has neither been able to control drug abuse nor provide employment to youth,” he said, adding that change in Punjab can only be brought by its people, and the upcoming elections present a golden opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that while tall claims are being made in Punjab, there is little work on the ground. “Punjab government has neither been able to control drug abuse nor provide employment to youth,” he said, adding that change in Punjab can only be brought by its people, and the upcoming elections present a golden opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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