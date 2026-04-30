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Punjab to get Haryana governance model if BJP comes to power, says Nayab Saini

Meeting a delegation at his official residence, late on Wednesday evening, Saini also accepted an invitation to attend a function to be organised by the Deprived Scheduled Caste (DSC) community in Punjab on June 30 to mark Sant Kabir Das’s birth anniversary.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab will have Haryana-style of good governance if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the border state, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meeting representatives of Punjab’s Dhank community in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

The chief minister, during a meeting with a delegation of the Dhanak community from Punjab, said that deprived sections will be provided all the facilities such as plots, houses, education, scholarships and healthcare on the lines of what Haryana is giving.

Meeting a delegation at his official residence, late on Wednesday evening, Saini also accepted an invitation to attend a function to be organised by the Deprived Scheduled Caste (DSC) community in Punjab on June 30 to mark Sant Kabir Das’s birth anniversary.

Satish Khundia, president of the Dhanak community, apprised the chief minister of the issues being faced by the community and said that educated youth are not getting employment.

“Even though 34 out of the 117 assembly seats and four out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab are associated with the DSC community, their participation in politics remains negligible. While the DSC community has made significant progress in Haryana, its condition hasn’t improved in Punjab,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to get Haryana governance model if BJP comes to power, says Nayab Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to get Haryana governance model if BJP comes to power, says Nayab Saini
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