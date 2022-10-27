Punjab to get major stray dog sterlization programme soon, says local body minister

Local body minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going to initiate a major stray dog sterilization project across the state to control the rising canine population. He said that lakhs of dog bite incidents are being reported from across the state each year and to eradicate this problem the government is soon going to initiate a major stray dog sterilization project. He further advised people to avoid keeping prohibited breeds of dogs as cases of such dogs biting children and elderly are on the rise. “Keeping pets is not a bad thing but it should be ensured that the pets are fully vaccinated,” said Dr Nijjar.

Dr Nijjar, who was attending an annual prize distribution function at Shri Atmanand Jain Senior Secondary School, Daresi Road said that ₹50 lakh will be spent on maintenance of the public park near Daresi and the garbage dump in front of the school will be removed. He said that the Municipal Corporation has been told to remove encroachments from the area and maintain parking space so that children visiting the school do not have to face any inconvenience.

He further said that canal water would soon be provided to Ludhiana city for drinking purposes to contribute in saving the depleting ground water table.

Nijjar claimed that there has been a considerable drop in the stubble burning cases across the state which has helped in maintaining the air quality index.

Later during the day he visited Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand cinema where he congratulated the civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur and staff present at the clinic for tirelessly serving the patients. The clinic at Chand cinema was adjudged first in the state for highest number of footfall and providing primary healthcare services to the patients. He said that more such AACs will be opened across the state soon.

Along with Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Councillor Amrik Singh, Dr Sameer Dogra, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Kulpreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the children, Nijjar called upon the students to connect with nature. He said that government and citizens should make joint efforts to save ground water and also avoid single-use plastic that pollutes the environment.

Meanwhile, he backed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for his comment of putting pictures of Hindu God and Goddess on currency note.

He said that as a party head and chief minister, Kejriwal has expressed his opinion and that opposition parties are making an issue of it unnecessarily.