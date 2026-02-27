Punjab to hire 117 field executives to monitor anti-drug drive

The Punjab government will recruit 117 field executives, one for each assembly constituency, for the better implementation of the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh.’ Each field executive will be paid ₹25,000 per month. All DCs have been asked to initiate the recruitment process immediately, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process

There is no specific educational qualification prescribed for the post; the candidate has to have the working knowledge of MS Excel, the ability to operate mobile-based applications, and ownership of a laptop and motorcycle for field mobility.

In a communication issued by the state nodal officer, anti-drug campaign, under the department of health and family welfare, the move has been described as an effort to strengthen prevention, monitoring, rehabilitation support and community-level engagement against substance abuse across the state.

“Government of Punjab is implementing the state-wide programme ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ to strengthen prevention, monitoring, rehabilitation support, and community-level engagement against substance abuse. In order to ensure effective field-level implementation, monitoring, and real-time data management under the programme, deployment of dedicated human resources at the assembly, district, and state level is a must,” reads the letter issued to all deputy commissioners.

All DCs have been asked to initiate the recruitment process immediately, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process. They have been asked to complete the hiring at the earliest for the timely operationalisation of the programme and submit a compliance report upon completion.

The aim behind hiring 117 field executives is to ensure effective field-level implementation, monitoring, and real-time data management of the programme, reads the circular.

The key responsibilities of the executives include conducting regular field visits and coordination meetings, ensuring community-level engagement and communication, and maintaining and updating programme-related data.

Supervisors to oversee executives

Additionally, a command centre will be established in Mohali to oversee the activities of the field executives. Mohali DC has been asked to separately undertake the recruitment of 12 district-level supervisors and two project leads (PL) for state-level support.

The supervisors will receive ₹30,000 per month, while the project leads will be paid ₹40,000 per month.

According to the communication, supervisors will monitor 10–12 field executives each, consolidate and maintain district-level data, ensure reporting compliance and performance tracking, and provide operational guidance and field support. The project leads will oversee implementation and monitoring across districts, supervise district-level supervisory staff, manage and analyse state-level programme data, and generate reports and insights for state authorities.

The letter further clarified that all personnel will be engaged through the respective district drug de-addiction and rehabilitation society (DDRS) on an outsourcing basis.

“The expenditure towards salaries and operational costs shall initially be borne by the concerned DDRS. The funds will be recouped/reimbursed by the state government as per approved norms and procedures,” the letter stated.