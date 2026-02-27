Punjab to hire 117 field executives to monitor anti-drug drive
The aim behind hiring 117 field executives is to ensure effective field-level implementation, monitoring, and real-time data management of the programme, reads the circular.
The Punjab government will recruit 117 field executives, one for each assembly constituency, for the better implementation of the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh.’ Each field executive will be paid ₹25,000 per month.
There is no specific educational qualification prescribed for the post; the candidate has to have the working knowledge of MS Excel, the ability to operate mobile-based applications, and ownership of a laptop and motorcycle for field mobility.
In a communication issued by the state nodal officer, anti-drug campaign, under the department of health and family welfare, the move has been described as an effort to strengthen prevention, monitoring, rehabilitation support and community-level engagement against substance abuse across the state.
“Government of Punjab is implementing the state-wide programme ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ to strengthen prevention, monitoring, rehabilitation support, and community-level engagement against substance abuse. In order to ensure effective field-level implementation, monitoring, and real-time data management under the programme, deployment of dedicated human resources at the assembly, district, and state level is a must,” reads the letter issued to all deputy commissioners.
All DCs have been asked to initiate the recruitment process immediately, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process. They have been asked to complete the hiring at the earliest for the timely operationalisation of the programme and submit a compliance report upon completion.
The key responsibilities of the executives include conducting regular field visits and coordination meetings, ensuring community-level engagement and communication, and maintaining and updating programme-related data.
Supervisors to oversee executives
Additionally, a command centre will be established in Mohali to oversee the activities of the field executives. Mohali DC has been asked to separately undertake the recruitment of 12 district-level supervisors and two project leads (PL) for state-level support.
The supervisors will receive ₹30,000 per month, while the project leads will be paid ₹40,000 per month.
According to the communication, supervisors will monitor 10–12 field executives each, consolidate and maintain district-level data, ensure reporting compliance and performance tracking, and provide operational guidance and field support. The project leads will oversee implementation and monitoring across districts, supervise district-level supervisory staff, manage and analyse state-level programme data, and generate reports and insights for state authorities.
The letter further clarified that all personnel will be engaged through the respective district drug de-addiction and rehabilitation society (DDRS) on an outsourcing basis.
“The expenditure towards salaries and operational costs shall initially be borne by the concerned DDRS. The funds will be recouped/reimbursed by the state government as per approved norms and procedures,” the letter stated.
