Punjab to hire retired doctors to assess quality of health care in govt facilities

In a move aimed at improving health care delivery in government-run facilities, the Punjab government has decided to hire retired doctors to conduct quality assessments. These retired professionals will be empanelled to carry out assessments of district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres (PHCs), Urban PHCs (UPHCs), and sub centres. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the circular issued to all civil surgeons – HT has a copy of it – the state health department has invited applications from retired doctors to conduct National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assessments under the National Health Mission (NHM).

As per the written orders, these retired professionals will be empanelled to carry out assessments of district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres (PHCs), Urban PHCs (UPHCs), and sub centres.

“Applicants must have a sound understanding of public health systems. Preference will be given to those having previous experience or training in quality improvement initiatives or NQAS assessments,” reads the health department’s letter.

Currently, 1,962 (51%) out of the total 3,847 sanctioned posts of general medical officers are lying vacant. A similar situation prevails in the specialist cadre, where 990 (47%) of the 2,098 sanctioned posts are vacant.

Meanwhile, the Punjab civil medical services association (PCMSA) said the government should give priority to young doctors in recruitment.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, said, “Instead of giving jobs to young doctors, the government is hiring retired doctors. This move by the government is not in the right direction. We demand that young doctors should be given priority in every recruitment.”