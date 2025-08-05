Punjab to hire sign language experts under Juvenile Justice Act

To ensure access of the judicial system to all sections of society, the Punjab government is set to become the first state in the country to formally empanel sign language interpreters, translators and special educators under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Baljit Kaur, minister for social security, emphasised that this empanelment under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 will bridge communication gaps and strengthen access to justice and rights for children. These trained professionals will play a supportive role during court proceedings, thereby ensuring impartial and transparent outcomes.

The minister further informed that the empanelled professionals would be deployed district-wise and would be compensated as per the provisions of the Acts. Timely and continuous assistance will be ensured wherever required.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab Government has already set a precedent by broadcasting important proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in sign language.