Punjab to introduce drug awareness course in schools

The Punjab government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate drug awareness into the school curriculum. The agreement was signed between the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Punjabi University, Patiala, and the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Patiala, at the presence of Punjab director general of police (SGP) Gaurav Yadav at Punjab Police headquarters.

DGP Yadav called the initiative a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against drug addiction, emphasising the role of education in sustaining anti-drug efforts after disrupting supply chains.

Under the MoU, EMRC Patiala will produce digital content for the drug awareness course, while Punjabi University will oversee its implementation. The content will be developed in collaboration with ANTF Punjab and experts from academic, medical, and legal fields. An editorial board will ensure the quality and and relevance of the syllabus.

Initially, the course will be introduced for students from Class 9 to 12 before becoming a permanent part of the ninth-grade curriculum. The program will consist of 10 hours of video content divided into 20 modules, supported by a booklet in both Punjabi and English.

The new curriculum will be launched in the upcoming academic session, marking a significant step toward protecting Punjab’s youth from drug addiction.