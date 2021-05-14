Punjab to join COVAX facility for sourcing vaccines at best price

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to join the COVAX facility alliance for global sourcing and procurement of Covid vaccines at the best price, claiming to be the first state in the country to take the strategic initiative.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting, which also approved the purchase of Covaxin for industrial workers, for whose vaccination, the industry has expressed willingness to pay. The state government has ordered only Covishield vaccine so far for the 18-44 age group, but with this decision, decks have been cleared to place orders for Covaxin too, according to an official spokesperson.

Reviewing the vaccination status and availability in the state, the cabinet said it was necessary to source vaccine globally. Since the COVAX facility offers the best prices, the state should make an attempt to join the same for procuring vaccines from the international markets, it decided. The suggestion for joining the COVAX was given to the cabinet by Dr Gagandeep Kang, who heads the Punjab Expert Group on Vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization. Already, about a dozen states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi have decided to issue or floated global tenders for procurement of Covid vaccines.

In a brief presentation, health secretary Hussan Lal informed the cabinet that of the 30 lakh Covishield doses ordered by the state government, Serum Institute of India (SII) had so far confirmed 4.29 lakh, of which 1 lakh doses had been received. He said that for the 45+ age group, the last tranche of 1.63 lakh doses of Covishield was received on May 9, taking the total to 42,48,560. As many as 3,45,000 doses were given to the armed forces, while the total vaccination utilisation stood at 39,03,560, he added.

For Covaxin in the 45+ category, the last tranche of vaccine was of 75,000 doses (May 6), taking the total received to 4,09,080.