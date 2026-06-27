Punjab to roll out 387 new buses to ease rush on Delhi, J&K, HP routes

Passengers heading from Punjab to Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand can soon expect smoother travel, with the Punjab government all set to induct 387 new buses into the state fleet.

Passengers heading from Punjab to Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand can soon expect smoother travel, with the Punjab government all set to induct 387 new buses into the state fleet. (Representational image)

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The move is expected to significantly increase bus frequency on several high-demand interstate routes, where passengers have long struggled with overcrowding and long waiting hours due to shortage of buses.

On Saturday, the Punjab transport department initiated the process of procuring the new fleet and raising a loan of approximately ₹136 crore to finance the purchase. Quotations have already been sought from financial institutions and other agencies as part of the loan process.

Officials said the new buses will address the long-standing shortage of buses in the state’s public transport system, ensuring better frequency, improved passenger convenience, and enhanced connectivity across Punjab and neighbouring states.

The Punjab government’s public transport network currently operates a fleet of over 2,900 buses on inter-state and intra-state routes. The state-owned fleet includes 1,119 buses under Punjab Roadways (PUNBUS) and 1,142 buses operated by the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), providing connectivity across Punjab and to neighbouring states.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the extensive network, the transport department continues to face a shortage of buses on several high-demand long-distance routes, prompting the latest fleet expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the extensive network, the transport department continues to face a shortage of buses on several high-demand long-distance routes, prompting the latest fleet expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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The expansion forms part of the state government’s larger plan to modernise public transport. Earlier this year, the department approved the purchase of 606 new buses, of which the procurement process for 287 ordinary buses is already underway. Simultaneously, the government is preparing to induct 659 buses into the PRTC, substantially strengthening the state’s public transport network.

Officials said the newly acquired buses will primarily be deployed on long-distance interstate routes, where the shortage of buses is the most severe. Once these services are strengthened, older buses currently operating on these routes will be shifted to local and rural routes, helping bridge service gaps across the state and improving connectivity in underserved areas.

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The department also recently inducted 250 buses under the kilometre scheme and introduced Volvo bus services connecting Punjab with the Delhi International Airport, offering improved connectivity for long-distance travellers.

More jobs on anvil

The fleet expansion is also expected to generate fresh employment opportunities in the transport department. Recruitment for drivers and conductors, which has remained pending for a considerable period, is likely to gather pace after the induction of the new buses, offering jobs to hundreds of aspirants waiting for vacancies in the department.

100 mini buses also in the pipeline

Apart from the regular buses, the transport department is also procuring 100 mini buses for PRTC, for which the tendering process is underway. In addition, another 100 ordinary buses are expected to join the PUNBUS fleet under the kilometre scheme. With these additions, the total number of buses approved under the government’s ongoing expansion plan will reach 606.

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