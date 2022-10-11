Punjab to set up horticulture estates in 4 districts

The Punjab government will set up horticulture estates in four districts of the state, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

These estates will be equipped with the latest technological information and machinery to provide all the facilities to the horticulturists, thereby helping them in producing high-quality fruits and cutting the cost of fruit production.

Minister of horticulture, food processing, ex-serviceman welfare and welfare of freedom fighters Fauja Singh Sarari held a meeting with the officers of the horticulture department here.

The minister said during the next 5 years, by bringing 1.5 lakh hectares under horticulture crops, ₹39,772 crore will be added to Punjab’s GDP.

Addressing the heads of different districts in a meeting here, the minister instructed them to bring maximum area under horticulture crops by motivating farmers to come out of the current wheat-paddy crop cycle.

He also asked horticulture officials to create awareness to save the groundwater which is going down day by day in Punjab. He said the best-performing officials will be honoured at the state level.