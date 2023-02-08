Punjab to soon launch Delhi govt’s ‘Farishtey scheme’

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday said Punjab will start the ‘Farishtey scheme’ to provide help to road accident victims in the first golden hour.

Dr Balbir Singh, who is also in-charge of medical education and research, was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Government Medical College here. He said world-class medical facilities will be provided to emergency patients of the Government Rajindra Hospital.

Dr Singh said that in case of any road accident or any other emergency, ambulance and emergency services are crucial to saving the life of the patient within the first hour of the accident, which is called the ‘golden hour’. “The Punjab government will make the emergency and ambulance services in Punjab of world-class standards,” the minister said.

He said that in Punjab, about 5,500 precious lives are lost in road accidents in a year and to save them, the Punjab government will start the ‘Farishtey scheme’ very soon. “Under this, the victim of an accident will be provided with all the necessary world-class medical services free of charge for the first 24 hours at the nearest government hospital so that the persons taking care of the patient do not have to go outside the emergency to take medicines or get the tests done,” Dr Singh said.

The Delhi government had launched a similar scheme last year.

Dr Singh said that the cooperation of NGOs also to make being taken to make the medical services provided in the emergency of Rajindra Hospital world-class.

On this occasion, principal secretary of the medical education and research department Alkananda Dayal, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, director of medical education and research Dr Avnish Kumar, director principal of the medical college Dr Harjinder Singh, Dr Vishal Chopra and other doctors were also present.