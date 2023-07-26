Punjab to soon regularise services of over 12K teachers: Minister

The Punjab government has decided to regularise the services of education providers, IE, EGS, STR, AIE and special inclusive teachers, who were working on contract in school education department since a decade.

Education minister Harjot Bains said an event would be held on July 28 in Chandigarh during which chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over service regularisation letters to 12,500 contractual teachers and the event will simultaneously be replicated at school level throughout the state.

Bains said that the government had promised to regularise the services of employees including teachers, which is now going to be fulfilled. He informed that special programs will be organised at each school, and attended by principals, members of school committees, and representatives of panchayats and urban organisations along with education officials besides MLAs to appreciate the services rendered by these teachers.

