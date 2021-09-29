Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to start paddy procurement from Oct 1
chandigarh news

Punjab to start paddy procurement from Oct 1

The Punjab government has also issued instructions to lift the paddy within 48 hours of the procurement.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Food & civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that as many as 2,606 places had been notified as procurement centres across Punjab. (PTI)

Punjab government on Wednesday ordered to start procurement from October 1, 2021, with instructions to lift the procured crop within 48 hours.

Giving details, food & civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the state had decided to start procurement from October 1, 2021. The minister said the Punjab government was committed to lift every single grain of the farmers’ produce.

Ashu said that as many as 2,606 places had been notified as procurement centres across the state. Of the total, 1,806 were government mandis while 800 were public places and premises of mills.

Ashu said the central government had announced the MSP of 1960 for A-grade paddy.

He added that all authorities concerned have been directed to strictly follow Covid-safety protocols and ensure availability of soap, water and santisers at the procurement centres.

RBI sanctions 35,712.73 cr cash credit limit for Punjab

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sanctioned cash credit limit (CCL) of 35,712.73 crore, up to end October 2021, for procurement of paddy during Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 and extension of the time limit for liquidation of food credit account pertaining to Rabi marketing season (RMS) up to end July 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Notably, the RBI has sanctioned CCL of Rs.35,713 crore for paddy procurement against Rs.42,013 crore demanded by the state government and the remaining amount of 6,300 crore will be released in November 2021 for purchasing paddy during that month.

The Punjab chief minister thanked the Union food secretary for his personal intervention to ensure timely issuance of CCL to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Guaranteed MSP is real farm reform: The case of edible oil

Terror and beauty, the morning of the shikra

Farmer, nephew killed over old enmity in Tarn Taran

Deserted, Punjab Congress Bhawan misses the buzz
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP