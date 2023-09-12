Punjab Tourism Summit: Promote Amritsar as a wedding destination, say experts

In the first Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart, which began at SAS Nagar Mohali on Monday in the discussions to promote ‘Amritsar as a Wedding Destination’, the experts accepted that Amritsar has long been renowned for religious tourism and positioning the city as a premier wedding destination would significantly boost tourism in the state.

Artists performing on the opening day of the first Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart, which began at SAS Nagar Mohali on Monday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was unanimously agreed that Amritsar can be promoted as a brand for exotic and boutique weddings.

During the first day of this three-day event to boost tourism in the state, the session unveiled the profound connection between Amritsar’s religious and cultural heritage and its growing popularity as a preferred choice for destination weddings and events.

Earlier in the day during the opening session CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to making Punjab a leading tourist destination in the country and developing outskirts of Amritsar as the wedding destination.

Experts were of the view that Amritsar, a religious destination also referred to as the ‘Sifti Da Ghar,’ was popular among people across the globe with rail, air and road connectivity, as well as a wide range of luxurious hospitality options and heritage buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ITC Fortune Hotels managing director Samir MC said Amritsar is a blend of religious centres, housing the revered Golden Temple, and simultaneously emerging as a venue for grand weddings and celebrations.

“Amritsar has a rich cultural legacy and if it’s being promoted as a celebration destination, it could attract a diverse range of events and festivities beyond weddings,” he added.

“Traditional wedding venues of other states have been losing relevance in the contemporary world, and people are looking to new destinations. The city of Amritsar should be adapted to required changes to position itself as the most favourite wedding destination between the generational shifts,” Loveleen Multani Arun, director of Panache World, said.

Founder of Touch Wood Vijay Arora echoed similar sentiments with CEO of Wedding Sutra Parthip Thyagarajan adding that the existing demand offers a strong foundation for further development in this sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON