Punjab tourists clash with locals in HP’s Manikaran, over 20 injured

At least 20 persons were injured in a clash between groups of tourists from Punjab and locals in Manikaran town of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Monday.

Deputy inspector general of police (central range) Madhusudhan Sharma interacts with locals in Manikaran, Kullu, on Monday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

As per officials, certain remarks made by the two sides against each other triggered the clash on Sunday night.

More than eight vehicles bearing Punjab and Himachal Pradesh registration numbers besides seven houses and an ATM kiosk were damaged due to the stone pelting.

A 21-second video purportedly shows stick-wielding people pelting stones at the houses of local residents near the Manikaran gurdwara.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said it was a conflict between youths and should not be given a religious colour.

According to locals, some Punjab youths carrying flags went on a rampage and thrashed anyone who intervened.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons under sections 147, 148, 149, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“Some vehicles have been damaged and we are assessing the loss caused to the private property,” said deputy inspector general of police (central range) Madhusudhan Sharma.

Panic grips town

Tension prevailed in the town of Manikaran, known for its gurdwara and a nearby temple, on Monday with locals claiming that the rioters had also barged into an eatery and thrashed people.

In a press note released in the morning, the police urged people not to get misled by unverified reports.

A statement issued from the police headquarters stated that Himachal director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu had spoken to his Punjab counterpart. All tourists and pilgrims were welcomed in the state, it said quoting the DGP.

The Punjab DGP also asked people to maintain peace and not to spread fake news. “The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice &@PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order,” the Punjab DGP tweeted.

A few hours later, the police issued a fresh statement informing that Kundu had spoken to Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and his Himachal counterpart Prabodh Saxena over the incident.

DIG Madhusudan Sharma and Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Sakshi Verma were at the spot, the police said.

Kullu SP said the situation was totally under control and peaceful in Manikaran.

“It was a local clash that got aggravated, but was immediately brought under control. The situation is peaceful here. There is no obstruction. The miscreants will be booked after analysis of the footage of CCTV cameras,” she added.

Chief parliamentary secretary and Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur also rushed to the spot to convene a peace meeting.

Representatives from all quarters, including the temple committee, gurdwara panel and local panchayats, were present in the meeting.

The chief minister, meanwhile, said, “Anti-social elements will not be tolerated and action would be taken against them. Our officials have spoken to the gurdwara management and assured them of their safety,” he added.

“Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful place and all are safe here. Such incidents should not be made viral to spread rumours. We are monitoring everything and will take action as per the law,” Sukhu further said.