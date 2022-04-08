Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down 200 bribe
chandigarh news

Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down 200 bribe

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the head constable can be seen refusing a bribe offer of ₹200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan
Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of 200.

Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck.

He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the head constable can be seen refusing a bribe offer of 200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan.

“Janab, make a video, see he is offering me 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s group to show him how people are forcibly offering bribes to the police,” Gurpreet said in the video.

Last month, the CM had launched an anti-corruption helpline -- 9501200200 -- to allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

RELATED STORIES

In a statement, ADGP Rai said that taking note of the viral video in which Gurpreet exhibited his dedication and honesty towards his duty, they decided to honour and appreciate his good deed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP