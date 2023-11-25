Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Tragedy averted as drunk driver abandons truck on rail track

Punjab: Tragedy averted as drunk driver abandons truck on rail track

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said the inebriated driver drove the truck for at least 1km on the rail tracks before it got stuck. The driver fled the spot before the Golden Temple Express arrived

A tragedy was averted when a drunk driver drove his truck onto the rail tracks near Giaspura in Ludhiana on Friday night minutes before the Golden Temple Express was to cross the stretch.

A video grab of the truck being removed from the rail track near Giaspura in Ludhiana on Friday night. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said that the inebriated driver drove the truck for at least a kilometer on the rail tracks before it got stuck. The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the track.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Punjab: Fog causes pileup of 30 vehicles on highway in Khanna

Local residents alerted the driver of the Golden Temple Express, who showed presence of mind and slowed down the train, which brushed past the vehicle and averted a collision.

Superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Balram Rana and inspector Jatinder Singh arrived at the scene to assess the situation. It took the team of authorities nearly two hours to remove the truck from the tracks.

Following the removal of the vehicle, the Golden Temple Express resumed its journey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ludhiana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP