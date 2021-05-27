Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab transfers 58 IAS and PCS officers
Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, divisional commissioner, Jalandhar, has also been given the additional charge of secretary, finance.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Chandigarh Punjab on Wednesday transferred 58 IAS and PCS officers. According to the order, Manvesh Singh Sidhu will now be holding the charge of Roopnagar divisional commissioner in addition to this posting as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, while Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, divisional commissioner, Jalandhar, has also been given the additional charge of secretary, finance.

Malwinder Singh Jaggi will now be commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar, whereas Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal will also hold the charge of chief administrator, PUDA, at SAS Nagar. Vipul Ujjawal will also be holding the charge of director, social justice and empowerment. Vishesh Sarangal will now be ADC, Hoshiarpur, whereas Harbir Singh will now be ADC, urban development, at SBS Nagar.

Komal Mittal has been posted as ADC (urban development), Amritsar whereas Ruhee Gugg will now be ADC (General) at Amritsar. Other IAS officers transferred include, Jaspreet Singh as ADC (development), Jalandhar, Himanshu Aggarwal as ADC (general), SAS Nagar, Abhijeet Kaplish as ADC (general), Fazilka, Aaditya Uppal as ADC (general), Kapurthala, Paramvir Singh as ADC (development), Bathinda, Palavi as ADC (urban development), Amritsar, Aashika Jain as ADC (urban development), Hoshiarpur.

