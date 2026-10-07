Punjab transparency panel warns officials against delaying citizen services

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) on Tuesday warned government officials against raising piecemeal objections while processing applications for citizen services, stressing that such practices cause unnecessary delays and harassment to the public. Penalties under Section 16(3) of the Act would be imposed after following due process. (HT)

Chief commissioner Vijay Kumar Janjua issued the warning while presiding over a district-level training programme for designated officers and appellate authorities of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The programme was organised under the Centre-sanctioned project for developing a centralised, unified digital services portal and data repository for pendency management in Punjab.

Janjua said ensuring transparent, accountable and time-bound delivery of public services was the primary objective of the Punjab Transparency and Accountability Act, 2018. He emphasised that officials must communicate all deficiencies in an application at the first instance instead of repeatedly raising objections.

“Under Rule 5(2) of the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Service Rules, 2021, piecemeal objections are prohibited. Officials violating the provisions may face a penalty of up to ₹10,000,” he said.

The chief commissioner said the commission would scrutinise cases where objections were raised without sufficient justification and treat such conduct as a failure to discharge statutory duties. Penalties under Section 16(3) of the Act would be imposed after following due process.

Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Aulakh assured the commission that the district administration would implement its directions and regularly monitor service delivery.