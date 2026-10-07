THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sought 50 MLD (million liters per day) of water from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offset a shortage of 51 MLD. TMC is seeking raw water from Pise Dam, which it will treat at its own expense before supplying to residents. Facing severe shortage, TMC seeks 50 MLD water from BMC

The civic body has already imposed water cuts across its jurisdiction in view of impending water crises in the El-Nino year.

Vinod Pawar, deputy commissioner, Water Supply, TMC, told HT, “This has been a demand for a long time from BMC. We have written a letter to the BMC in this regard.”

Over the past year, the TMC’s water demand increased from 621 MLD to 640 MLD, an increase of 19 MLD while its supply remained unchanged at 590 MLD. As monsoon in the state was not substantial and several parts of Maharashtra are facing drought-like conditions, the state government recently asked all municipal corporations in the state to reduce water supply by 10%.

Atul Kulkarni, assistant commissioner, Water Department, TMC, added: “The BMC has a quota of 2,300 MLD of water at Pise Dam, but it has been able to use only 2,200 MLD. Therefore, there is a surplus of 100 MLD that is currently not being used. We are demanding this surplus for our use.”

In order to overcome the daily shortage, TMC has been trying to source additional water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company, and the BMC, but has not been successful.

According to Pawar, the civic body also expects to receive additional water once the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) begins receiving its supply from the Surya Dam. Pipelines have already been laid from the dam to the city, with work remaining only at Vasai Creek. This could be the easiest and least expensive solution, as the TMC’s pipelines already extend up to the MBMC border at Chena on Ghodbunder Road.

“We have tried all sources, including the BMC, MIDC and STEM, to secure additional water. Now, our only hope is to get water from Kalu and Shahi dams. Land acquisition for these projects is under way and is expected to be completed by 2030, assuming conditions remain favourable, as farmers continue to protest against the land acquisition,” said Pawar.