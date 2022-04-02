Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones

Transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. The School zone comprises 100-m on both sides of a school's main gate
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. The School zone comprises 100-m on both sides of a school’s main gate. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.

331 Covid victims’ kin get 50,000 ex gratia

Jalandhar The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district administration on Friday said 331 families of Covid-19 victims in the district were given 50,000 as ex gratia in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar. Chairing a meeting of the district disaster management committee (DDMC), the deputy commissioner said financial assistance was provided to the families of 331 Covid-19 victims. He said the state government had announced to give 50,000 as ex-gratia to each of the families of people who died due to Covid-19.

