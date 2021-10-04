Punjab transport minister gets 50 private buses impounded in Ludhiana

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had 50 private buses, which were parked on government land, challaned and impounded, on Sunday while he was inspecting the Ludhiana bus stand.

The minister, who arrived at the bus stand at around 8.15am, initiated a cleanliness drive and checked the operations. Taking cognisance of the complaints filed by the roadways and PRTC bus operators during his five-hour visit, the minister observed that private buses illegally stabled outside the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Stand on government land were a menace and directed the local Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) to immediately impound the vehicles.

Following the minister’s directions, Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam wrote to the RTA on the spot, requesting that action be taken against encroachment of government land by private buses and observed that the LIT had spent crores on beautifying the spot where the bus stood and had also installed pavement tiles. Authorities also got the taxi stand cleared from the area.

The RTA said, “Private buses are not supposed to be parked at the spot. Moreover, these buses do not pay any fee to the transport authorities. These buses ply illegally and gather passengers from outside the bus stand, which causes losses to the government.”

Drivers say they pay ₹500 to park

Warring also ordered the LIT chairman to float tenders for making a parking lot so that government land was not encroached. The driver of an impounded bus said, “We pay ₹500 to park the bus outside the bus stand. However, now officers are challaning us. This is an election stunt.”

Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring helping with the cleanliness cleanliness drive at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Stand in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The minister also pulled up officials for neglecting cleanliness at the bus stand. He also asked authorities to take measures to check water accumulation at the bus stand and demanded that the contractor hired for the maintenance of the bus stand be suspended, which led to a spat between the contractor and the officials. Finally, the contractor agreed to increase the number of garbage carts and dustbins at the bus stand.

During his inspection, Warring was seen picking up garbage. He warned officials that he would be carrying out surprise visits.

Inquiry transport mafia

Warring also called Ludhiana commissioner of police GPS Bhullar to seek action against the alleged bus mafia.

A senior transport official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The government remained silent on the issue, despite numerous complaints from the local administration. It is only now when the elections are near that the government showing such sincerity”, said an official.

On why nothing had been done to bring down the mafia so far, the minister said an inquiry will be launched into the matter. Warring said, “I am sure that officials were aware of it, but they did nothing. It is also possible that a minister may be hands in glove with the mafia. This is the first time I have heard of such a mafia. I will surely take action against the mafia.”

“On Monday, we will issue a Whatsapp complaint number, on which people will be able to lodge their complaints regarding transport and may share the videos of any wrongdoing on the part of the officials,” said Warring.