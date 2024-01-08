Punjab: Troubles mount for DIG Inderbir as co-accused suspended DSP moves plea to turn approver in drugs and graft case

Trouble seems to be mounting for 2007 batch IPS officer deputy inspector general Inderbir Singh, who has been nominated as an accused in a drugs and corruption case after one of the co-accused suspended deputy superintendent of police Lakhbir Singh Sandhu approached the court to turn approver. DIG Inderbir Singh said his name has been falsely dragged in both the cases.

The suspended DSP has recorded his statement under section 164 of the CrPC (confession before a magistrate) in the Tarn Taran court recently, stating that he had handed over the bribe money to then DIG Ferozepur range Inderbir. The matter is pending before the Tarn Taran court.

Inderbir is also among the police personnel indicted by the former Supreme Court judge justice (retd) Indu Malhotra led panel appointed by the Supreme Court to examine the cause behind the Prime Minister’s security breach in January 2022 and identify those responsible.

Inderbir has been named as an accused in two separate cases related to drugs and corruption by the vigilance bureau, but to date, no action has been taken against him. The DIG is currently posted at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar.

The first case in which Inderbir was nominated was registered under corruption and drugs charges against DSP Lakhbir Singh for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a drug supplier, Pishora Singh, for not naming him in an NDPS Act case registered by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district on July 3, 2022. Subsequently, Lakhbir Singh and Barjinder Singh, reader of the then DIG Ferozepur range, were booked in Tarn Taran for allegedly extorting ₹23 lakh from a sub-inspector (SI) Baljinder Singh for not implicating him in a drugs case in July 2022. In 2023, Punjab Police named the then DIG Inderbir as an accused in both cases.

Lakhbir affidavit states bribe money paid to DIG

In the first affidavit, Lakhbir Singh told the court that he came to know that sub-inspector Baljinder Singh had been kept in an illegal detention in Ferozepur on December 12, 2021, on the directions of Inderbir from his cousin ASI Rashpal Singh.

“I went to Chandigarh and met Inderbir Singh and talked with him about sub-inspector Baljinder Singh. Inderbir demanded ₹35 lakh to settle the matter, or else he will get an FIR registered against the SI under the NDPS Act,” reads the affidavit of Lakhbir Singh.”

The affidavit further states that Baljinder gave ₹10 lakh and ₹13 lakh on December 13 and 15, 2021, at my office and house, respectively. Lakhbir further said that he handed over ₹23 lakh to DIG Inderbir, on December 21, 2021, at his official residence at Ferozepur as per the settlement.

In the second affidavit, Lakhbir said that his cousin Hira Singh also asked him to help Pishora Singh, who had been named a drug case in Tarn Taran in 2022. The suspended DSP’s affidavit said that he talked to Inderbir via a WhatsApp call and requested him to not nominate Pishora in the matter.

“Inderbir Singh told me that he has talked with the police officials of district Tarn Taran, but I have to pay ₹12 lakh by taking it from Pishora Singh to clear his name in the drugs case”, reads the affidavit.

Lakhbir further submitted before the court that Pishora gave ₹10 lakh to be paid to Inderbir which were with Hira Singh. But Pishora was named as a co-accused in the drugs case on July 3, 2022. An amount of ₹9.97 lakh was recovered from the house of Hira Singh at the instance of accused Pishora Singh, which was to be given to Inderbir Singh.

Ferozepur Vigilance range senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh, when contacted, said that after Lakhbir’s statement and his desire to turn approver, an application has been moved to court.

“Court will decide if Lakhbir will turn approver. The probe has been almost completed and a challan will be submitted soon, the SSP said.

Name falsely dragged in both cases: Inderbir

When contacted Inderbir said his name has been falsely dragged in both the cases.

“I have always fully cooperated with the investigation conducted by VB and have submitted my detailed written statements along with the documentary evidence proving my innocence in both cases. I have only acted legally in the capacity of DIG of Ferozepur Range. The investigation qua my role in these cases has not been done professionally and thoroughly and I’m not being given justice. The documentary evidence brought by me on record has not even been considered and appreciated by the VB,” the DIG said.

Responding to Baljinder and Lakhbir’s statement, Inderbir said VB is trusting the complainant and another accused without independent corroboration.

“Mere version of the complainant (who has lied blatantly regarding his positive dope test and his so-called ‘detention’ and has given a false affidavit and statement u/s 164 to Hon’ble Court) is being believed without any independent corroboration. The version of one accused, Lakhbir, against whom the main allegations have been levelled, is also being trusted without any corroborating documentary evidence. By turning an approver, he is just trying to shift the blame on me being a senior IPS officer. I have also moved a representation to the Punjab chief minister requesting justice with an impartial and thorough investigation in both cases. I have full faith in the due process of Law and justice shall prevail,” Inderbir said.