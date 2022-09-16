Punjab: Two gangsters linked to Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing held in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Friday arrested two gangsters linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala during an intelligence-based operation at Kukranwala village and Jandiala Guru town in Amritsar district.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, alias Tufan, and Manpreet Singh, alias Money Rayya, are accomplices of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and prime suspects in the gangster Rana Kandowalia’s killing case.

“In an intelligence-led operation, #AGTF (anti-gangster task force) arrested two main absconding members: Mandeep@Tufan & Manpreet@Mani Raiya of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang from #Amritsar. Both wanted for several cases of killings, dacoity and links with #SidhuMooseWala murder case,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

Sources said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the accused, who had been evading arrest for a year.

In July, two accomplices of Bhagwanpuria, who faces more than 40 criminal cases, Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu, were killed in a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police in a border village of Amritsar district. Both the slain accused were among the shooters who killed Moose Wala in Mansa district on May 29.

Amritsar police sources said it was suspected that both the accused had provided logistic support to the slain gangsters.

In August last year, gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, considered Bhagwanpuria’s rival, was shot dead in a private hospital. Both accused were prime suspects. They face a dozen criminal cases, including of murder, dacoity and robbery.