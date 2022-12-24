Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Two Kapurthala cops land in vigilance net for taking 6,500 bribe

Punjab: Two Kapurthala cops land in vigilance net for taking 6,500 bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:05 PM IST

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said the cops had sought a bribe of ₹6,500 from complainant Iqbal Singh of Pandori Kadd village in Hoshiarpur

Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh posted as Kapurthala’s Dhillwan station house officer and his subordinate assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwant Singh for taking a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,500 and demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 more. (Image for representational purpose)
Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh posted as Kapurthala’s Dhillwan station house officer and his subordinate assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwant Singh for taking a bribe of 6,500 and demanding 50,000 more. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Harpal Singh posted as Kapurthala’s Dhillwan station house officer and his subordinate assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwant Singh for taking a bribe of 6,500 and demanding 50,000 more.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said the cops had sought a bribe of 6,500 from complainant Iqbal Singh of Pandori Kadd village in Hoshiarpur.

He said the complainant had approached the bureau, accusing the cops of threatening him with implication in a drug-related case and also confiscated his car, Aadhaar card, driving licence and ATM card. They were asking 50,000 more to release his vehicle and documents, he added.

The complainant had also lodged a complaint at the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline. The accused police officials had kept his vehicle in their custody for 10 days and released it only after he filed the online complaint, the spokesperson said.

He said the bureau has probed the allegations levelled in the online complaint and arrested the accused police officials after finding them guilty.

The first information report (FIR) against them has been registered sections 389 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau’s police station in Jalandhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out