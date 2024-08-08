Punjab: Two smugglers arrested with over 6kg heroin, 6 lakh in drug money

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 6.65kg of heroin and ₹6 lakh in drug money from their vehicle with a Delhi registration number. The drug consignment recovered from the vehicle of the two smugglers caught at a police checkpoint on Old Mudki Road in Ferozepur on Wednesday night. (X)

State director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, Simran Kaur, alias Indu, 38, a resident of Moga, and Gurjot Singh, 28, of Jaimal Wala in Moga district, had retrieved the consignment of narcotics dropped by a drone from across the border and were on their way to deliver it in a Toyota Innova with a registration Delhi number, DL12CC6003.

Both have criminal backgrounds with Simran facing 15 criminal cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prisons Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams from Ferozepur police’s crime investigation team (CIA) set up a checkpoint on Old Mudki Road and caught the duo with 6.65kg of heroin along with ₹6 lakh in drug money concealed in the Innova. The vehicle has been impounded.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saumya Mishra said the CIA team conducted the operation based on technical inputs on Wednesday night. Investigation is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and the intended recipients of the consignment.

The SSP said the procedure to forfeit the illegally acquired property of the smugglers has been initiated.

The case was registered under the NDPS Act at Ghal Khurd police station in Ferozepur.