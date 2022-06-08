Punjab: Two women among 3 held with narcotics

Goraya police arrested three smugglers, including two women, with 70 narcotics pills and 20 injections. Phillaur DSP Harneel Singh on Wednesday said during a search operation at public places, Meena and Jaswinder were caught with 20 banned injections at Dhuleta bus stand. Meena already has two drug cases registered against her while Jaswinder has five. Similarly, Paramjeet Kumar was nabbed with a bag containing 70 narcotics pills in Dosanjh Kalan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP leaders discuss strategy for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with several party MLAs and leaders to draw the strategy for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. Asking them to work diligently to ensure party nominee Gurmail Singh’s victory, the AAP leader said he is confident that the party will again win this seat. “The party has shown confidence in Gurmail as he is connected to his roots and has been working diligently for welfare of Sangrur for past many years,” he said. AAP MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal were among those present

23 get jobs during placement camp in Nakodar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District administration on Wednesday organised a placement camp at BDPO office in Nakodar wherein 23 applicants out of 36 got selected on the spot by SIS Security. DC Ghanshyam Thori said such placement camps have also been scheduled for the coming days during which hundreds of jobs would be offered to participants. On June 9, a similar camp will be held in at the Adampur BDPO office.