Punjab unhappy with AAP, Cong: Saini

People of Punjab, once disillusioned with the Congress, are now equally disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday and announced that the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be celebrated in collaboration with England. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini after state-level yoga marathon organised at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Every year, International Gita Jayanti programmes are organised in collaboration with different countries. The event sees the participation of lakhs of devotees who gather at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Talking to media persons on Sunday after the state-level yoga marathon organised at Brahma Sarovar, Saini touched upon the political developments in neighbouring Punjab and said that both Congress and AAP parties have only made empty promises and worked for their own interests.

The public has now made up its mind to bring change and make the lotus bloom in Punjab too, he said.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that the people of Haryana are well aware of the law and order during the Congress rule. He said that now the law and order is continuously getting stronger in the state with police taking strict action against the accused wherever there is a violation of law and order.