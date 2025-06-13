Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Punjab VB arrests ASI for taking 2,000 bribe in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 13, 2025 09:00 AM IST

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, posted at police station Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district for demanding and accepting a bribe of 2,000.

A case has been filed at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range.
Disclosing this here today, VB’s official spokesperson said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Kapurthala on the CM’s anti-corruption action line.

He further added that as per the complaint, the accused ASI had demanded a bribe of 10,000 for allowing the complainant to not join the investigation in a police case after getting anticipatory bail from the court. After persistent appeals by the complainant, the ASI accepted 2,000 bribe.

The spokesperson further informed that during verification, the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be true. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range. Further investigation into this case was under progress, the spokesperson said.

