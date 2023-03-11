Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: VB nabs ASI for taking 8,500 bribe

Punjab: VB nabs ASI for taking 8,500 bribe

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 01:48 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said complainant Vivek Kumar of Patiala alleged that the ASI demanded ₹10,000 bribe in two instalments to implement inquiry report conducted by senior officer and registration of a cross case against the other party

Patiala : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balraj Singh, posted at the Civil Lines police station, Patiala, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 8,500.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balraj Singh, posted at the Civil Lines police station, Patiala, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 8,500.

A VB spokesperson said complainant Vivek Kumar of Patiala alleged that the ASI demanded 10,000 bribe in two instalments to implement inquiry report conducted by senior officer and registration of a cross case against the other party. The complainant alleged that the accused already took 1,500 as the first instalment and was demanding the remaining money.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and nabbed the ASI while accepting the bribe of 8,500 from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP