Punjab vet varsity cautions horse owners on equine herpes virus

After tackling lumpy skin disease among cattle and swine flu in pigs, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana has cautioned horse rearing farmers against possible outbreak of equine herpes virus disease in Punjab. For the last two months, a large number of horses with nervous form have been presented at the university hospital for the complaint of this disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The disease is present in almost all the parts of the state with most of the cases being reported from Malwa region of Bathinda, Faridkot, Mukatsar Sahib, Mansa and Moga etc. which is the major equine rearing belt of the state.

The unusual thing about the outbreak is presence of only nervous signs and absence of any respiratory form or abortion in pregnant mares as described in herpes infections literature. A large number of horses belonging to police, ITBP, BSF and other paramilitary and military forces in north India are at risk of the disease and hence should be vaccinated against this disease. The information was shared by Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Veterinary Medicine.

He discussed symptoms and said that there may be sudden onset of hind quarter paresis of various degrees, adding that animals show inability/difficulty to get up. Animal faces Ataxia or staggering of gait due to hind quarter weakness. Recumbency is noticed in some horses, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The experts have asked to vaccinate all the unexposed horses/mares immediately. “Give booster doses to all vaccinated pregnant mares. Vaccinate young foals for the first time at 9 months, with a booster dose after 4 week and 6 months. Vaccinate adult horses initially with two doses 3-4 weeks apart and then annually”. For further remedies one may contact Dr Ashwani Kumar at 94178-08393.