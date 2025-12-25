Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Vets’ protest over pay parity enters second day

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:16 am IST

Veterinary services in Punjab halted as doctors protest for pay parity with medical professionals, demanding restoration of a 42-year-old scheme.

Veterinary services across Punjab came to a standstill on Wednesday as doctors entered the second day of a state-wide protest, demanding the restoration of pay parity with medical doctors.

Dr Gurdeep Singh, one of the protesters, said that they have held multiple meetings with the Punjab government, but to no avail (HT Photo)
Dr Gurdeep Singh, one of the protesters, said that they have held multiple meetings with the Punjab government, but to no avail (HT Photo)

Protesters, under the banner of the joint action committee of vets for pay parity, completely suspended operations within the animal husbandry department. This included services such as outpatient departments (OPD), laboratory tests, medicine, surgery, and obstetrics.

The protesters highlighted that pay parity with medical doctors had been maintained for over 40 years, dating back to 1977. This parity included the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) 4-9-14 scheme, which applied to both veterinary and medical doctors. However, they argued that the government’s 2021 decision to abolish the scheme violates previous orders from the Punjab and Haryana high court, as well as the Supreme Court of India.

The protesters further asserted that the government is ignoring established service rules and the fundamental principle of “equal qualification, equal work, equal pay.” Dr Gurdeep Singh, one of the protesters, said that they have held multiple meetings with the Punjab government, but to no avail.

Furthermore, the protesters noted that although the government issued a joint notification to grant a non-practicing allowance (NPA) to veterinary, medical, ayurvedic, and homeopathic doctors, veterinary doctors are being denied house rent allowance (HRA) on the NPA. They alleged that this constitutes “step-motherly treatment” by the authorities.

Dr Mukesh Gupta, leader of the protesting committee, urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to personally intervene and resolve the matter. The protesters are demanding the immediate restoration of the 42-year-old pay parity and the release of official notifications from the animal husbandry department to implement their full list of demands, including full pay during probation periods due to the specialised nature of their services.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Vets’ protest over pay parity enters second day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Veterinary services in Punjab halted as doctors protested for pay parity with medical professionals, entering their second day of action. The joint action committee demands restoration of a 42-year-old pay scheme, claiming government changes violate court orders. Protesters urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene, highlighting issues with allowances and demanding full pay during probation.