Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker at GGSMCH: ‘Healthcare facility up to mark but needs more staff’

While lack of staff and dysfunctional machines continue to hit healthcare delivery at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) Faridkot, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the patients will not be left with any shortage of staff and medicines.

Sandhwan visited the ophthalmological and orthopedic wards of the hospital on Tuesday and reviewed available facilities. He also interacted with the doctors and checked about patients’ wellbeing.

He said, “The government is making all possible efforts to meet the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals of the state. The patients at the wards I have visited expressed satisfaction. But a number of machines in the ophthalmological ward were dysfunctional, so I have asked authorities to get them repaired,” he said.

Unlike few other hospitals of the state, which at least have well-earmarked budgetary allocations and suitable manpower at their disposal, overall healthcare delivery at this facility continues to suffer due shortage of doctors, technical staff and equipment.

Asha Rani, president, Staff Nurses Association of GGSMCH said paramedical staff at this facility was limited to meet the huge rush of patients. An official, wishing not to be named, said that there is an acute shortage of radiologists and technicians to operate MRI and CT scan machines.

