Punjab vigilance arrests one more in vehicle fitness certificate scam

: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused agent, Loveleen Singh Lavi, a resident of Central Town, Jalandhar, who colluded with motor vehicle inspector (MVI), Jalandhar, Naresh Kaler, in the vehicle fitness certificate scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VB has confiscated his mobile phone and SIM card which would be sent to data experts to gather more information about the scam.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson of the VB said the bureau had conducted a surprise check in the office of the MVI, Jalandhar, and exposed an organised corruption for issuing/receiving fitness certificates without conducting inspection of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

He added that the VB on the basis of sufficient evidence registered a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station, Jalandhar. In this case, total 11 accused have already been arrested. Investigation in the case is on and the remaining accused would be arrested soon, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}