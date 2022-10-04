Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab vigilance books revenue patwari, accomplice in bribery case

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 08:33 PM IST

The accused patwari and his accomplice have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, after the investigation report prepared, on the basis of an online complaint lodged.

The complainant has submitted that the accomplice had demanded 50,000 as a bribe on behalf of the patwari. (AFP file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against revenue patwari Amirk Singh, posted in Revenue Halqa Palla Megha, Ferozepur district and his accomplice Jarnail Singh, for demanding bribe of 10,000 and 50,000 respectively.

A spokesperson of the VB said, the accused patwari and his accomplice have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the investigation report prepared on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Jagtar Singh of Langiana village in Ferozepur on state anti-corruption helpline. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at VB police station Ferozepur.

The spokesperson said that the complainant has alleged that the accused Patwari and his accomplice were demanding bribe for mutation of his land. The complainant has submitted that the accomplice had demanded 50,000 as a bribe on behalf of the patwari to issue copies of mutation and girdawari of his ancestral land. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he added.

