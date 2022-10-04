Punjab vigilance books revenue patwari, accomplice in bribery case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against revenue patwari Amirk Singh, posted in Revenue Halqa Palla Megha, Ferozepur district and his accomplice Jarnail Singh, for demanding bribe of ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

A spokesperson of the VB said, the accused patwari and his accomplice have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the investigation report prepared on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Jagtar Singh of Langiana village in Ferozepur on state anti-corruption helpline. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at VB police station Ferozepur.

The spokesperson said that the complainant has alleged that the accused Patwari and his accomplice were demanding bribe for mutation of his land. The complainant has submitted that the accomplice had demanded ₹50,000 as a bribe on behalf of the patwari to issue copies of mutation and girdawari of his ancestral land. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he added.

